Demi Lovato returns to social media with voting snapshot

Demi Lovato stunned and thrilled her Instagram followers on Tuesday (06Nov18) by sharing a photo of herself voting.

The singer has been holed up in rehab for the past three months after suffering an overdose at her home in the Hollywood Hills, but Demi looked the picture of health and happiness as she hit the polls for America's midterm elections - and returned to social media for the first time since the summer.

"I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!" the 25 year old wrote alongside the photo. "One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard...! now go out and #VOTE!!!!"

Lovato, who was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on Monday after spending 90 days in a treatment facility, is impressing family members and friends with her determination to stay sober after her near-fatal medical crisis in July.

The Cool For the Summer singer's sister Madison De La Garza recently told the Millennial Hollywood podcast that Demi was well on the way to recovery, saying, "Demi’s doing really well. She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her.

"It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot. But we’ve been through a lot together, and every single time we go through something, we always come out on the other side 100 times stronger than before. We’ve just been so thankful for everything, for the little things."

Demi was also spotted dining with fashion designer Henry Levy in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, and reportedly treated herself to a spa trip over the weekend.

The singer has yet to comment on the overdose that put her in the hospital for 10 days.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM's Maria Menounos, Lovato's mum Dianna De La Garza shared an update with fans, explaining her daughter

had been sober for 90 days: "I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it's work," she said. "It's very hard, it's not easy and there are no shortcuts."

Demi, who has been open about her struggles with alcohol and drugs, depression, eating disorders, and self-harming in the past, had been clean for six years before confessing she had relapsed in the candid lyrics to her single Sober, which was released in June (18).