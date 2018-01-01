Liam Payne and Cheryl to perform at Jingle Bell Ball

Exes Liam Payne and Cheryl are both on the line-up of performers for the 2018 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball.

The One Direction star and former Girls Aloud singer, who share 19-month-old son Bear, split in July (18) after just over two years together, and have now been confirmed for the U.K. radio station's annual festive extravaganza.

However, organisers have avoided any potential drama by keeping them apart - scheduling Liam to perform at London's O2 Arena on 8 December before Cheryl hits the stage the following day.

Liam has been a regular at the festive and summer editions of the concert series, while Cheryl is making her comeback to the Jingle Bell Ball stage after a six-year absence.

"It's so exciting, I've been away for too long so I'm excited to get back," she shared in a statement. "I think the line-up is really exciting, that's what I love most about it actually, is when you're backstage and you get to meet people that you admire and there's always a buzz of other artists around so I just enjoy the whole thing to be honest."

The popstar is gearing up to release Love Made Me Do It, her first single in three years, on Friday (09Nov18). The singer has been preparing for her comeback by wiping her Instagram account and uploading a clip of her upcoming music video.

Other performers on the line-up include Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding and Halsey on 8 December, and Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne and Clean Bandit on 9 December.