Ariana Grande apologises to ex Ricky Alvarez for giving him 'worst' Thank U, Next line

Ariana Grande has apologised to ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez for giving him the "worst" line in her new song Thank U, Next.

The 25-year-old singer released the song on Saturday (03Nov18), and sings about the former tour dancer as well as referencing her past relationships with former fiance Pete Davidson, hip-hop star Big Sean and rapper Mac Miller, who passed away earlier this year (18).

While referencing Ricky, who she dated from 2015 to 2016, Ariana sings: "Wrote some songs about Ricky/ Now I listen and laugh."

The dancer took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of himself listening to the tune and zooming in when his name was dropped, to which Ariana responded: "HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE. It was meant v lovingly (sic)."

However, proving a good sport about the namecheck, Ricky replied: "Nothing but gratitude. Thank u, next. ... (those songs are fire tho... you're welcome)."

Ariana previously revealed that Ricky, along with all the other exes she mentions in the song, had been sent the tune to listen to prior to its release, telling a fan: "They heard it before it came out."

Other lines on the track include: "Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match... Even almost got married / And for Pete I'm so thankful / Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm / Cause he was an angel.

"One taught me love / One taught me patience / And one taught me pain / Now I'm so amazing / Say I've loved and I've lost / But that's not what I see / So look what I got / Look what you taught me/ And for that I say / Thank u, next / Thank u, next / Thank u, next / I'm so f**king grateful for my ex."