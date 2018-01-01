NEWS Nicki Minaj makes history as first woman with 100 appearances in Billboard Hot 100 Newsdesk Share with :







Global superstar Nicki Minaj makes history once again. This time, she emerges as the first female artist with 100 career appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With her latest entry as a featured artist on Tyga's new single "Dip," Minaj joins just four other acts with triple-digit totals, including label mates Drake and Lil Wayne as well as Elvis and the Glee Cast.



The news comes on the heels of Minaj bringing home two awards last night for “Best Hip Hop” and “Best Look” at the 2018 MTV EMA’s. Minaj also took the stage for two incredible performances: a medley of “Good Form” from her platinum-selling album Queen and new song “Woman Like Me” with Little Mix and a performance of “Goodbye” with Jason Derulo and David Guetta.



Up next, Minaj will open “The E! People’s Choice Awards,” where she is nominated for two awards this year including Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018. E!'s inaugural telecast of the award show will air Sunday, November 11 from 9:00 – 11:00pm ET/PT live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.