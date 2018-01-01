NEWS Harvey Weinstein wants criminal charges dropped Newsdesk Share with :







Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is seeking to dismiss his remaining sexual assault charges.



The disgraced producer is facing multiple criminal charges for sexual assault in New York and Los Angeles following a series of exposes last year (17), when he was accused of misconduct and assault by over 50 women. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.



Last month (Oct18), one of the three sexual assault cases against Weinstein was dismissed at a hearing in New York. The Manhattan's district attorney decided to drop the case involving accusations from former actress Lucia Evans after reports surfaced the lead detective investigating Weinstein is under scrutiny himself for allegedly tampering with a witness, who claimed Evans told her she voluntarily engaged in oral sex with him. Evans was 21 at the time of the purported incident, which she maintains occurred in 2004, when she met Harvey alone in the movie executive's office to discuss her budding acting career.



According to The Blast, Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Brafman is requesting the indictment be thrown out because it was based "on a defective Grand Jury proceeding, that was irreparably tainted by police misconduct".



Brafman also claims Evans provided false testimony and there was a "failure to provide" the Grand Jury with "exculpatory evidence of the long-term, consensual, intimate relationship between Mr. Weinstein and the alleged rape victim".



The producer is also reportedly asking for the sexual predator charges against him to be dropped.



Weinstein is due back in court next month (Dec18).

