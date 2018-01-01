Sean 'Diddy' Combs' birthday party shut down by police

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' birthday celebrations came to an abrupt end early on Monday (05Nov18) after disturbing his Los Angeles neighbours with his wild party.

The Last Night hitmaker had raised a toast to turning 49 with a celebrity-filled bash at West Hollywood club Ysabel on Sunday, when he was joined by pals including artists Usher, Wiz Khalifa, and Kodak Black, and basketball ace LeBron James.

He then kept the drinks flowing by hosting an afterparty at his home, where he continued to dance the night away with around 200 guests.

However, the impromptu event apparently irked his neighbours, with many reporting the disturbance to police.

Cops ended up paying Diddy a visit, and warned his security staff to shut down the party, or face having officers enter and disperse the crowd themselves, reports TMZ. The guards obliged, and had the music turned down as guests were ushered out the door.

Despite the unexpected ending to his birthday weekend, Diddy appeared to have had a blast.

He had kickstarted his celebrations early on Sunday by going skydiving and landing in style in the backyard of the famed Playboy Mansion.

Diddy took to Twitter to share video footage as he prepared for the big jump, confessing he was a little apprehensive about the challenge before deciding to push himself and take the plunge for his birthday.

"I'm living my best life... Say a little prayer for me now, I'm about to go up in the air," he added.

The rap mogul managed to pull off the daring feat, and was hugged by his kids after his successful landing.

Posting a clip of his skydive on Instagram, he wrote, "Just close your eyes and jump!!! NO FEAR!!! Thank you to my family for all the support. BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!"