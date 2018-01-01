NEWS Victoria Beckham wishes Spice Girls well on new tour Newsdesk Share with :







Victoria Beckham is sending her fellow Spice Girls "so much love" as they prepare to embark on a reunion tour without the singer-turned-fashion designer.



The star formerly known as Posh Spice has decided to sit out the Wannabe hitmakers' latest get-together, which was announced on Monday (05Nov18) after months of rumours.



Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner will begin the trek with six live shows across their native Britain in June (19), and although Victoria won't be joining them onstage, she is wishing her old pals nothing but the best.



"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!" she writes on Instagram, referring to their last reunion as a five-piece for the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.



"I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year," Victoria adds. "I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls".



The fashion icon's statement appears to make it clear she has no interest in making a guest appearance with her former bandmates, despite Mel B hoping the mother-of-four will eventually have a change of heart.



"It's just the four of us that are fully confirmed. She (Victoria) might join us at some point," Scary Spice shared on U.K. talk show Loose Women on Monday.



"She's got a full-on life with all of her work commitments and her fashion line and her kids so she's not committing just yet. I'm hoping it's going to change, but definitely us four."



Although Victoria has been reluctant to embark on a new tour with the Spice Girls, she did reunite with the remaining foursome back in February (18), when the girls met up at Geri's home to discuss plans to protect the band's legacy, 22 years after bursting onto the scene.



She also caught up with Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, at her best pal Eva Longoria's Global Gift Gala in London on Friday, when the Never Be The Same Again singer performed.



\Sharing a snap of the pair on the red carpet on Instagram, Victoria wrote, "So proud of @melaniecmusic X fantastic performance tonight!!! X #friendshipneverends #girlpower".

