Mel B confirms 'very exciting' Spice Girls reunion tour

Mel B has confirmed the "very exciting" news that the Spice Girls are reuniting for a U.K. tour

Rumours have been swirling for months that the beloved British girl band were planning to reform, with Scary Spice herself telling fans on TV show Loose Women on Monday (05Nov18) that the speculation is true.

Revealing tickets go on sale on Friday, Mel added that the 2019 tour will just see her, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner take to the stage - but she's hopeful fifth member Victoria Beckham might join the line-up in the future.

"It’s just the four of us that are fully confirmed. She might join us at some point. She’s got a full on life with all of her work commitments and her fashion line and her kids so she’s not committing just yet," Mel said of Victoria's absence from the tour. "I’m hoping it’s going to change, but definitely us four."

Mel also revealed that while the reunion will start with a U.K. tour, the hopes are that they will perform in other countries around the world at some point in the future.

The Spice Girls, who had their debut single Wannabe in 1996, last performed as a five-piece at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012. Their last tour was The Return of the Spice Girls, which saw them take to the stage in 2007 and 2008, but the jaunt came to an early end with several cancelled dates.

Revealing it was her fault the tour ended early, Mel blamed her marriage to now ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, explaining: "I wasn’t in a very good space within my marriage and I just didn’t feel like I could go on any more living in this fake world, the world within my marriage.

"So I kind of said to them I can’t carry on anymore. I don’t think anybody knows that publicly but I don’t mind taking the blame because it was actually my fault why it ended (early). And so it’s my fault I was so determined to get us back together, and I’m still determined it will be all five of us at one point."