Little Mix make Nicki Minaj cry with sweet gift

Little Mix reduced Nicki Minaj to tears with their post-MTV EMAs flowers and card.

The British girl group wowed the crowds at the 2018 European Music Awards when they took to the stage in Bilbao, Spain with Nicki to perform their new song Woman Like Me on Sunday night (04Nov18).

Singers Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, who found themselves caught up in Nicki’s beef with rap rival Cardi B last week over the track, also walked away with the gong for Best U.K. and Ireland Act, while their collaborator took home Best Look and Best Hip Hop.

“The girls gave me a gorgeous bouquet of flowers w|a card attached & I literally shed some thug tears once I got back to the hotel & read it. So happy we worked together. They looked & performed BOMB tonight. @LittleMix #WomanLikeMe video out now #MTVEMA,” Nicki tweeted after the show.

Replying on Monday with a string of crying emojis, the band tweeted: “we love you Nicki. Thank you for inviting us to perform with you and for your support you killed it at the EMAs! Can’t believe we got to share the stage with you...and hopefully it’s not the last #WomanLikeMe out now.”

Little Mix’s Perrie also admitted she was nearly overcome with emotion during their joint performance, which saw the 25-year-old rest her head on Nicki’s behind as part of the dance routine.

“Can't put into words how it felt putting my face on Nicki Minaj's a*s this evening,” she told her Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, Cardi was crowned Best New act. The win comes after Cardi revealed Little Mix first approached her to team up on Woman Like Me, a claim they denied and then had to backtrack on.

“We love and respect both Nicki and Cardi B. Both were approached by our label to work with us on Woman Like Me, Nicki then Cardi," they said after first taking a cheeky swipe at Cardi.

“We went with Nicki because like we've said over and over for years, it's been a dream of ours to work with her since the beginning. We have nothing but love and positivity for both Nicki and Cardi."