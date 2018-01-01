NEWS Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper set for third week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper are looking likely to stay at Number 1 for a third week on the Official Singles Chart with their duet Shallow.



The stars of A Star Is Born remain ahead on today’s Official Chart Update with a lead of just over 3,000 combined sales and streams.



Promises by Calvin Harris & Sam Smith (2) has the edge over Little Mix & Nicki Minaj’s Woman Like Me (3) by just 100 combined sales, while Rita Ora looks set to climb with Let You Love Me, currently up two places to Number 4.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Jess Glynne’s Thursday leaps up nine places to Number 7 following her performance on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing results show, and Sigala’s Just Got Paid may make its Top 10 debut - the Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor and French Montana collaboration climbs three to Number 9.



P!nk’s powerful version of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman - Reimagined zooms 18 places to 25; if it keeps this momentum, it will earn the singer her 32nd UK Top 40 single.



Clean Bandit, Marina & Luis Fonsi are in line to claim this week’s highest new entry with Baby, so far at 28, and Jonas Blue’s newest offering, Polaroid ft. Liam Payne & Lennon Stella, has so far moved up 14 places to Number 30 following their performance on The X Factor.



Also on the midweek rundown, Ariana Grande’s surprise new single thank u, next – released yesterday – is already at Number 33 and Benny Blanco’s new single I Found You ft. Calvin Harris starts at Number 36. Finally, Little Mix’s Joan of Arc – a taster ahead of their new album LM5 - could sneak a Top 40 debut, currently at Number 39.