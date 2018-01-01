NEWS The Prodigy aiming for seventh UK Number 1 with No Tourists Newsdesk Share with :







The Prodigy’s new album No Tourists is heading for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The electronic group’s seventh studio album leads the way on today’s Official Chart Update, currently ahead of A Star Is Born’s Motion Picture Cast Recording by 6,500 combined chart sales.



Should No Tourists hold onto its lead, it will become The Prodigy’s seventh UK chart topper; they first hit the top spot in 1994 with Music For The Jilted Generation. To date, The Prodigy have sold 4.67 million albums (including streams) across their studio records and greatest hits.



Barbra Streisand is also new in the midweek Top 5; her politically-charged album Walls opens at Number 5 and is on course to earn her a 14th UK Top 10 album.



Bob Dylan’s The Bootleg Series Vol. 14: More Blood, More Tracks, is set for a Top 10 debut at Number 6, while Ariana Grande’s Sweetener is set for a Top 10 return following her Ariana at the BBC TV special – it’s up five to Number 10.



Sheridan Smith’s second album A Northern Soul begins at 13, ahead of Michael Buble’s Christmas, heading back to the Albums Chart for the eighth year running, rising 43 places to Number 20.



US producer Metro Boomin could hit the UK Top 40 for the first time this week with Not All Heroes Wear Capes at 21, ahead of Metallica’s reissued And Justice For All at Number 22. Also set for the Top 40 are Katie Melua’s Ultimate Collection (23), Negative Capability from Marianne Faithfull (27), Dead Can Dance’s Dionysus (28), and Post-Apocalypto by Tenacious D (30).



Finally, a further three new releases may claim a Top 40 position come Friday’s Official Chart: Bill Ryder-Jones’ Yawn (32), The Last Rocket from Takeoff (36), and Imogen Heap’s The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (38).

