Demi Lovato out of rehab

Demi Lovato has reportedly left rehab after completing a three-month drug treatment programme.

The Confident hitmaker had been seeking professional help after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home back in July (18), and her mother recently revealed the 26 year old had marked 90 days sober.

Now Demi is easing herself back into her social life, and on Saturday night (03Nov18), she stepped out with fashion designer Henry Levy for dinner at top sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills.

According to TMZ.com, the singer looked happy and healthy, and shared a few laughs with her pal during the outing.

Demi, who also treated herself to a spa trip over the weekend, has yet to comment on her recovery process following her latest rehab stay.

She was hospitalised for 10 days after her health scare on 24 July, and then checked into a facility on America's East Coast in a bid to get clean. She reportedly transferred to another top rehabilitation centre over the summer, and was spotted out in public for the first time since her drug drama in September, when she took a stroll with a friend outside the undisclosed venue.

Although the singer has been laying low as she continues on the path to sobriety, her mum Dianna De La Garza shared an update with fans in late October, during an interview on Maria Menounos' Sirius XM show.

"She has (been sober for) 90 days and I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it's work," Dianna, 56, said.

"It's very hard, it's not easy and there are no shortcuts," she continued.

Demi, who had been open about her struggles with alcohol and drugs, depression, eating disorders, and self-harming in the past, had been clean for six years before confessing she had relapsed in the candid lyrics to her single Sober, which was released in June (18).

In August, after cancelling the remainder of her world tour to focus on her recovery, the star broke her silence in a personal statement issued via social media, in which she vowed to "keep fighting" as she thanked family, friends, fans, and medical staff for their support during the tough time.

"The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side," she concluded. "I will keep fighting."