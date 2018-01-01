Drake accuses casino of racially profiling him

Drake has accused a casino of racially profiling him, and refusing to allow him to gamble.

The In My Feelings rapper took to his Instagram Story to vent about the incident at Parq Vancouver Casino, calling it the "worst run business I have ever witnessed."

"Profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for," he added.

Drake, 32, was in his home country of Canada for the latest stop on his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.

According to The Blast, the casino is taking the matter "very seriously", and is "actively investigating" the rapper's claims.

The hotel and casino are “sorry to hear about this experience and takes these matters very seriously,” and told the website in a statement: “We are committed to having a productive conversation to resolve this issue.”

“We are required to adhere to strict regulations with respect to gaming in British Columbia," the statement added, confirming a rep for the hotel has reached out to Drake’s team to discuss the issue.

Joe Brunini, president of the Parq casino, told The Blast: “On behalf of Parq Vancouver we would like to apologise for the experience our customer had. We are operating in one of the most complex, highly regulated industries and are always looking to better our communication and customer service.”

Addressing Drake's claim of racism, he added: “We categorically stand against racism of any kind. We are constantly improving our communications process to ensure that these new regulations are better understood by all guests.”

The rapper has yet to comment further on the incident.