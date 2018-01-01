Ariana Grande 'thankful' for ex Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is "thankful" for her relationship with ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

The singer released her new track Thank U, Next on Saturday (03Nov18), and sings about the comedian along with former lovers Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, as well as referencing the tragic death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete I’m so thankful / Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm / Cause he was an angel," Ariana croons.

“One taught me love / One taught me patience / And one taught me pain / Now I’m so amazing / Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost / But that’s not what I see / So look what I got / Look what you taught me.

“And for that I say / Thank u, next / Thank u, next / Thank u, next / I’m so f**king grateful for my ex," she sings.

The God is a Woman hitmaker, 25, previously suggested on Twitter that her new music would be directly related to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete, however she told fans that it's "far from a diss track."

She then explained that the new song is about "a new chapter" that encompasses "gratitude, growth, embracing our paths bumps n' all."

Pete made his own statement on the end of their whirlwind romance during a segment on Saturday Night Live, minutes after Ariana released Thank U, Next, and insisted he and his ex were on good terms.

“I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please go vote on Tuesday, alright?" he said.