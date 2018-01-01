DJ Khaled saves the day in jet ski rescue

DJ Khaled helped Miami, Florida authorities save a friend's life on Thursday (01Nov18) after a jet ski adventure-gone-wrong.

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker jumped into the ocean to save his music producer pal Ayo Juan from drowning in the tides of the Atlantic after the pair went out for a ride on the waves off the Florida coast.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Khaled is filmed cracking jokes as he and Coast Guard officials helped Juan get safely to dry land after being unable to climb back onto his water vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was harmed as Ayo was brought to land unscathed.

Khaled has plenty of experience regarding the dangers of jet skis after infamously getting lost at sea himself back in December, 2015, while attempting to find his way home from pal Rick Ross' Miami mansion.

He even took to Snapchat to document the whole saga, but was able to make it back to his pad safely in the dark.

The 42-year-old father-of-one also injured himself on a jet ski last year (Dec17) while opting to take a "secret route" to music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miami estate.

"Jumped in the water to try to move the ski off the tree. I cut myself," Khaled said in an Instagram video showing his bloody leg, explaining he had to push lumber out of the way after coming across an area covered with downed tree branches.

"The key is don't panic," he continued. "This ain't no joke... I ain't panicking. I just gotta figure it out. In life, there is road blocks. I am stuck in a tree in the ocean (sic)."