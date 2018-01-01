Justin Timberlake plays 'best friends' game with Jessica Biel and Jimmy Fallon

Justin Timberlake has challenged Jessica Biel and Jimmy Fallon to prove they are his "best friend".

The Cry Me a River singer made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (01Nov18) to promote his new memoir Hindsight: And All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me, but due to bruised vocal chords, Justin was on vocal rest and unable to speak.

However, he refused to cancel his appearance on the programme and participated silently in a round of Best Friends Challenge, where his wife Jessica and pal Jimmy competed for his affection with a round of questions.

First of all, Justin held up a sign which asked, "Who is my all-time favourite rapper?" Jimmy guessed it was Run-DMC, while Jessica was successful in selecting Mase and Andre 3000.

The 37-year-old then questioned the pair over his favourite cocktail. Jessica correctly chose tequila mule, which is made with ginger beer and lime, and Jimmy was upset to learn that Justin isn't actually a big fan of gin and tonics.

"You don't like it? You don't like what I do for you? The beverages we make and have, that's not fun for you?" the presenter sighed.

Jessica, 36, then answered on behalf of her husband, "I think it is fun, it's just not the most fun," to which Justin mouthed back, "I love you."

However, Jimmy and Jessica both won some points when they both guessed that Justin's "safe word" is "pineapple", prompting the star to hilariously mouth the words, "Things just got weird."

And somehow Jimmy was able to claw back some points by guessing "4297" when asked by Justin to think of a number between one and 5,000.

During the interview, the Man of the Woods hitmaker joined in on a game of "slow turn, tiny nod" too, with the pair taking turns doing a slow turn and trying to do the tiniest nod possible without laughing.