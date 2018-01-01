Barbra Streisand failed driving theory test three times

Barbra Streisand failed her theory test three times when she was recently trying to renew her driving licence.

Talk show host James Corden usually does the driving during his Carpool Karaoke segments, but he made an exception for the Funny Girl star and let her take the wheel.

However, he began it wonder if he had made "a huge mistake" after Barbra revealed that she had recently renewed her licence after failing her theory test three times and made the decision to quit driving after zoning out and steering her car into oncoming traffic.

"You know all of these years, our licences were allowed to be renewed just automatically and then last year they said you have to come in for a driving test. It's very difficult. Have you ever seen the questions? I had to do the written exam," she told James. "You don't want to know how it turned out do you? I failed three times.

"I was so nervous, like I am now, a little bit because I have you in the car... I’ve been driving for a long time, but I haven’t driven recently because my mind is twirling. I found myself turning into an up ramp of a highway and the cars were coming down and I thought, 'That's it, I'm not driving anymore.'"

James took her story in good humour and joked that if he died "at the hands of Barbra Streisand" it would have been a good way to go.

During the segment, the duo sang No More Tears (Enough Is Enough), Barbra's duet with Donna Summer, Don’t Rain on My Parade from her musical Funny Girl, and the title track from the 1973 film The Way We Were, among others.

She also spoke about her 27-year hiatus from performing due to stage fright, admitting she still doesn't like doing it.

"I don’t get nervous nervous, but I don’t enjoy it,” she said of performing. "I get scared. I just don’t want to disappoint people.”

Barbra quit performing in 1967, but then made her comeback in the early '90s.