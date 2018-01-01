NEWS Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper keep Little Mix off Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper keep their place at the top of the Official Singles Chart for a second week, holding off fierce competition from Little Mix.



Shallow, which is performed in A Star Is Born, is Gaga’s fifth UK Number 1 and first chart-topper since Telephone eight years ago. Two more songs from A Star Is Born feature in this week’s Top 40: Always Remember Us This Way at 27 and I’ll Never Love Again at 29.



Meanwhile, Little Mix’s Woman Like Me ft. Nicki Minaj leaps from 6 to 2 this week – their ninth Top 5 single to date.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Freya Ridings’ Lost Without You rebounds four places to Number 9, matching its previous peak, and XXXTentacion and Lil Pump's collaboration with Maluma and Swae Lee claims this week's highest new entry – Arms Around You debuts at Number 14.



Jess Glynne lands her 12th Top 20 hit as Thursday rises five slots to 18, Zara Larsson’s Ruin My Life hops three places to 28, and When The Party’s Over by Billie Eilish vaults 16 spots to Number 34 – marking the US singer-songwriter’s first UK Top 40 hit.



Finally, Ellie Goulding’s new single Close To Me ft. Diplo & Swae Lee debuts at Number 36.