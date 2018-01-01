Julia Roberts: 'I'm still madly in love with my husband'

Julia Roberts still gets goosebumps when she recalls the moment she met husband Danny Moder.

The 51-year-old actress, who has been married to the cinematographer for 16 years, reveals she had a very deep feeling that Moder was her soulmate the minute they met on the set of The Mexican in 2000.

"I think that first kind of real... seismic shift was meeting Danny," Roberts said during a recent appearance on the Goop podcast. "Getting married to Danny, that was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way...(sic)."

And the Pretty Woman star, who was previously married to country singer Lyle Lovett, admits she has never stopped loving Moder: "He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favourite human," she coos.

"I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company."

Moder and Roberts wed in 2002 and share three kids - 13-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 11-year-old Henry.

"It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex," Roberts says of her marriage. "You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids', and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch, and you don't know if he is going to want to get, like, patterned towels.

"Then, of course, the bigger ones are, 'Will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy'? You just don't know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things, because we do things differently... but there's something together that makes all the sense in the world."

She adds, "The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder."