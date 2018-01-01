John Legend and Chrissy Teigen sneak into theme park with 'stolen' golf cart

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen risked the wrath of Universal Studios executives on Thursday (01Nov18) by taking a joyride through the California theme park.

The married stars were on a break from filming their upcoming Christmas TV special when they spotted a free golf cart on the lot, located right next to the Universal Studios Hollywood tourist attraction, and decided to take it for a spin to check out some rides.

The cheeky couple documented its mischievous outing in a series of video posts on John's Instagram Story timeline, with model, TV personality, and cookbook author Chrissy quipping in the first clip, "John and I stole a golf cart!"

"We're filming our Christmas special on the Universal Studios lot and we tried to sneak over to the theme park," the singer explained.

The footage showed Chrissy opening a gate that connected the filming location to the park, as she remarked, "This is awesome!"

However, the stars didn't try to hide their identities as they rolled through the venue, with John waving at shocked members of the public as they passed by.

"Oh my god, I don't think we're allowed to do this!," Chrissy can be heard exclaiming, as John happily tells fans, "Hi guys...! Merry Christmas!"

"We are a thousand per cent gonna get in trouble!" the beauty confessed at the end of the video post.

John and Chrissy scored their own festive TV special last week (ends26Oct18), with the hour-long show designed to promote the musician's holiday album, A Legendary Christmas.

He will perform a number of winter classics from the new release, while Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy is expected to help present the show, which will also feature members of their family and celebrity friends.

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy will debut on U.S. network NBC on 28 November (18).