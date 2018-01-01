Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes lead performers at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes will be performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018.

The singers will be joined in the line-up by Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts when the catwalk extravaganza kicks off in New York, after a two-year hiatus from the city.

Many of the musicians have taken to social media to share their excitement at the gig, which will be broadcast in the U.S. on 2 December (18).

"RITA TAKES NEW YORK CITY! Ill be performing at the @VictoriasSecret Fashion Show in NYC airing on December 2nd AND performing at the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22nd - the day before my album PHOENIX comes out!! Be sure to tune in!" Rita tweeted.

"Secret’s out! I’m performing at the @VictoriasSecret fashion show this year! Can’t wait to be on the runway with these beautiful ladies!" Halsey wrote on Twitter.

Kelsea exclaimed, "Brb (be right back) working on my strut (dance emoji, shoe emoji) Can’t wait to perform at the #VSFashionShow with @TheChainsmokers!" before inviting the Bad at Love hitmaker out for a burger after the show.

Meanwhile, Bebe shared that she "cannot wait" for the gig, and The Struts were also very pleased to announce their spot on the bill.

Angels including Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel will be taking to the catwalk on the night, in addition to Kendall Jenner and supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Last year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show line-up was fronted by Harry Styles as the lingerie brand went to Shanghai in China to put on its first-ever Asian show, while the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd have all previously performed at the event.