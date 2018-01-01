Pharrell Williams and Donald Glover record tributes for Mac Miller memorial concert

Stars including Pharrell Williams and Donald Glover recorded video tributes to late rapper Mac Miller for his memorial concert on Wednesday night (31Oct18).

The 26-year-old, real name Malcolm McCormick, died in September (18) following a suspected overdose, and a fundraising concert titled Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life was subsequently organised.

The night at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles included performances from Miguel, John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, SZA, and Travis Scott, with the likes of Pharrell, Donald and Lil Wayne recording video tributes to be played in between performers.

"Listening to all of your recent music, you really were using your voice. It's amazing. The world misses you bro, rest easy. Definitely in peace," Pharrell said in his video.

"Thank you, Mac, for sharing your soul and your beauty with us, especially your love of music. Thank you for sharing that with us," Donald, also known as Childish Gambino, said in his clip. "You were a really necessary and intelligent light and I'm really glad we met, I'm glad you made music and to all the Mac fans out there, thank you for joining him and being part of his journey."

Lil Wayne recalled hearing Miller's voice and lyrics and urged fans to really listen to the late star's music. He concluded, "Rest peacefully."

The concert opened with a video tribute to the rapper featuring home videos and behind-the-scenes clips, before his childhood best friend Dylan Reynolds performed a cover of the rapper's Come Back To Earth. Also during the show, John sang a rendition of Miller's song Small Worlds and DJ Zane Lowe led a minute's silence for the victims of the recent synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Miller's hometown.

It is not clear if his former girlfriend Ariana Grande attended the concert, but she was in Los Angeles and posted a picture to her Instagram Stories showing her wearing a white hoodie featuring the words, "I'm not a rapper," clothing Miller was previously seen wearing.

Proceeds for the concert, which was streamed live online, went towards The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), which his family set up following his death. The organisation seeks to improve the opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Singer John designed T-shirts in honour of the rapper, and these will also raise funds for MMCF.