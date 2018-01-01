Mel B throws shade at Victoria Beckham with Halloween costume

Mel B has taken a public swipe at her Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham by dressing up as her for Halloween.

The singer attended her America's Got Talent colleague Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash in New York dressed up in a classic Posh Spice little black dress, wearing a mask of Victoria's face, and an axe-shaped sign which read, "No I am not going on tour". Her pal Gary dressed up as Victoria's husband David, complete with peroxide blond hair, aviator sunglasses, Beckham's Real Madrid soccer shirt, and a sign which read, "Please please please do it for the Spice fans".

In the Instagram caption, Mel wrote, "Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,seriously it’s on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs (sic)."

A number of fans took to social media to accuse Mel of shading her bandmate, who has decided to sit out of their reunion plans, which Mel has been claiming will feature a tour.

"Scary Spice became Shady Spice," one wrote, while another added, "Well I think Mel B’s Halloween costume has delivered enough shade for the entire of 2018 and most of 2019."

Other fans claimed Mel had scuppered any chance of the fashion designer joining the reunion. One posted, "Victoria Beckham definitely won’t agree to a Spice Girls reunion now! #SpiceGirls", and another added, "No chance VB will join the #SpiceGirls reunion after Mel B’s Halloween costume."

Mel, 43, has made no secret of her frustrations towards Victoria over the reunion plans. In previous TV interviews, she has branded her "difficult" and referred to her as "that one" for not taking part.

According to leaked information, Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C will have a TV reunion on 10 November on U.K. talk program The Jonathan Ross Show.