George Michael tribute concert planned for 2019

George Michael is to be honoured with a tribute concert on his birthday next year (19).

The family of the Faith singer, who passed away on Christmas day (25Dec) 2016, have reportedly given the go-ahead to his musician pals to stage a full public tribute concert that will take place on his next birthday, 25 June 2019.

"George's family are onboard and very supportive of this...it was important to seek their permission," a source tells Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "It's wonderful that a date is the diary at last to celebrate George's amazing life and music."

His former backing singer Shirley Lewis says that the original intention had been to hold a private get together, but that now the singer's family have given their blessing the event will be a big one with plenty of special guests.

"This started out as a private event for the GM band and singers, for us to share a night together, in honour of a man and friend who we all miss terribly," she explains. "George means so much to us and we haven't been together since we heard that awful news on that Christmas day. We, the band and singers are like a family and we are coming together to remember someone who we loved and who loved us. There will be a number of special guests on the night and, over the coming months, organisers will finalise those taking part. It's all being kept under wraps."

Those rumoured to be involved in the tribute include George's former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, noted backing singer Shirlie Holliman, her husband, Spandau Ballet rocker Martin Kemp, and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell - who was a close pal of the Last Christmas singer.

George, who died aged 53 from liver and heart disease, has not yet had a tribute concert, as his family have vetoed previous attempts to pay homage to him with a gig.