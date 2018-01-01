Lily Allen cancels two concerts over vocal problems

Lily Allen has been forced to cancel two shows on her North American tour due to vocal cord issues.

On Wednesday night (31Oct18), the British singer announced on Twitter at the last minute that she would have to cancel that night's show in Chicago as well as Thursday's concert in Minneapolis as she is unable to sing.

"#NOSHAMEUSA CHICAGO + MINNEAPOLIS,I have no choice but to cancel tonight and tomorrow’s shows, my throat and vocal chords are so inflamed and angry," she wrote on Twitter. "Working on rescheduling and will have more info for you as soon as I get it. I am so sorry, I was so looking forward to seeing y’all."

She also posted videos to her fans announcing the news with a croaky voice, and concluded: "I'm just really, really sorry but this is unavoidable, I've been battling it for two weeks."

The Smile star later returned to the micro-blogging site to thank her fans for their support, alongside a GIF image from the American version of The Office showing Rainn Wilson's character Dwight getting emotional as he says "thank you".

"Overwhelmed by all the well wishers and how understanding everyone is being, thank you all so much. I will make it up to you all I promise . I have the best fans. Love lily (sic)," she tweeted.

The 33-year-old had hinted earlier that she might be having health problems as she revealed to followers that she cut her set short in Detroit because "my voice is so f**ked."

However, it also appeared she was battling personal issues as well, as she tweeted earlier on Wednesday that she was "shaken up" by some "truly devastating news" from back home.

Lily kicked off the No Shame tour on 5 October, and the North American leg is set to conclude on 9 November. She is next set to perform in Denver on Saturday.