Katy Perry adds another Los Angeles home to her property portfolio

Katy Perry has snapped up another Los Angeles home so her friends and family have somewhere to stay when they visit.

The pop star already has one pad in Beverly Hills and now she has bought a $7 million (£5.4 million) four bedroom 'guest house' with a huge outdoor entertainment area and a pool, according to TMZ.

The new crib, which sits behind the gates of a private community, has previously been owned by Ellen Degeneres, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Jennifer Lawrence, and Adele.

Katy bought a $19 million (£15 million) place nearby last year (17), while she was still fighting for the deeds of a former Catholic convent in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

The nuns who had called the place home fought the singer's bid to buy the place and actually 'sold' the compound to restaurateur Dana Hollister, who hoped to turn the estate into a boutique hotel. The sale was declared null and void when it was ruled the former residents had no authority to offer up the place.

Judge Stephanie Bowick cancelled the deal and ruled the Firework singer was the rightful owner in November (17).

The singer will move into the property when the last existing nun finds a suitable new home. At that point, Vatican officials will sign off on the property, passing the deeds to Perry.

Meanwhile, the I Kissed a Girl singer recently cut the price of her sprawling pad in the Hollywood Hills.

The pop star put the Mediterranean-style property she bought from heiress Aileen Getty on the market last year (Sep17) for $9 million (£7 million) after purchasing the convent.