Ciara impresses Lupita Nyong'o with Black Panther Halloween costume

R&B star Ciara has stunned Lupita Nyong'o with her Halloween tribute after dressing up as the actress' Black Panther character for her holiday celebrations.



The Goodies singer showed off her sexy red, black, and gold custom costume as Nakia in a video post on Instagram, in which she strutted down a hallway to the tune of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's All The Stars hit from the Marvel superhero movie's soundtrack.



"Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther. Nakia @lupitanyongo #HappyHalloween," she captioned the clip.



Ciara, who also had her hair styled in traditional African bantu knots to complete her look, had stepped out as the warrior to host a Halloween eve party for liquor brand Bacardi.



"Wakanda Forever!," she wrote beside another shot of herself in her elaborate costume. "Thanks To Everyone Who Helped Bring This Look Together. Happy #Halloween".



Clearly wowed by the effort the mother-of-two had put into her Black Panther outfit, Lupita responded by reposting the video on her own social media page.



"My Wakanda Knots have unraveled!" she exclaimed, as Ciara replied, "Love you Queen".



The 33-year-old beauty wasn't the only celebrity to channel Black Panther characters for Halloween - actress Tracee Ellis Ross recently teased a shot of herself dressed as Nakia and her Blackish co-star Marcus Scribner as Michael B. Jordan's villain Killmonger for the hit comedy series' annual Halloween episode, which aired on Tuesday (30Oct18).



"YASSS! This Halloween is about to be mad Wakandan and I am here for it (sic)! #Blackish #BlackPanther," Lupita wrote as she praised their costumes over the weekend.



And when Tracee uploaded off-camera footage of herself attempting to perform a warrior dance as Nakia online, the Oscar winner shared the same funny video and remarked, "And then there's this - LOL (laugh out loud)! #NakiaDance @traceeellisross".



The Halloween installment of Black-ish, titled Scarred for Life, also featured Tracee's TV husband Anthony Anderson as Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa, aka Black Panther.

