NEWS Kanye West receives apology from Candace Owens Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye West has received a formal apology from right-wing activist Candace Owens after falling out regarding a controversial line of merchandise.



The Stronger rapper declared he was distancing himself from politics in a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday (30Oct18), after Candace announced she had teamed up with the musician and designer to create items for 'Blexit', her new movement urging black Americans to leave the Democratic Party and join her in supporting U.S. President Donald Trump.



Her claims seemingly angered Kanye and he made it clear he had nothing to do with the "Blexit" campaign as he expressed concerns that he had been "used" to push an agenda he does not support.



"I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn't want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it," he declared.



"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in," he added. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!"



On Wednesday, Candace responded to Kanye's outburst and shared a link to her statement via Twitter, which she captioned, "In challenging moments, choose humility and leadership."



In her open letter, the divisive political commentator confessed she was pained by Kanye's remarks.



"If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him," she wrote. "I wouldn't wish the way I felt last night upon my worst enemy."



Candace then insisted she had never named Kanye as the designer of the Blexit T-shirts and other items, even though she is quoted as telling the New York Post's Page Six: "Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colours, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West. West created two designs for the Blexit merchandise range..."



Now, she alleges her remarks were fabricated: "I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT," she claimed on her blog. "This is a lie that seems to have made its way around the world; a lie I would like to again correct for the record."



However, she understands why Kanye hit out at her online.



"Kanye was completely right to feel used in that regard and as I have done personally, I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them," she continued.



"To those who have donated and supported BLEXIT, I would like to clarify that in no way are you supporting the work of Kanye West," Candace concluded.



The hip-hop star, who has been open in his support for Republican leader Trump, has yet to share his reaction to her public statements.

