Steven Tyler wants to marry Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Steven Tyler has offered to marry Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin after becoming an ordained minister online.

The Aerosmith rocker paid $80 (£63) to the Universal Life Church to become "Father Steven", so he could officiate at his son's nuptials, and now he wants to pronounce Justin and Hailey husband and wife.

"I would positively do that," the Love in an Elevator singer tells TMZ after he's asked if he would take charge of a spiritual ceremony for Mr and Mrs Bieber, who are reportedly planning a proper ceremony after tying the knot at a courthouse in New York City recently. "Justin, you need to get married and I'm the man to do it."

Opening up about how easy it was to become a minister, Steven adds, "I went online, $80, and I became a Father. God knows I've been a mother for so long."

And it appears he and Fleetwood Mac star Mick Fleetwood are planning to make a fortune as marriage ministers.

He adds, "Me and Mick Fleetwood , we're gonna marry people."

But Steven's spiritual services at your nuptials don't come cheap - he'll be charging $200,000 (£157,000) for the "I dos".

Tyler has become the latest in a long line of singers to get ordained as a wedding minister - Adele oversaw comedian pal Alan Carr and Paul Drayton's wedding, which she staged in her back garden in January (18), and Carly Rae Jepsen became an ordained minister so she could wed her friend Alex Jillian and Tony Marino last year (17).

Kesha is also ordained to conduct wedding ceremonies and she recently delighted a pair of female fans by agreeing to officiate their upcoming nuptials.

The Tik Tok singer was approached by the engaged couple at the premiere for her new documentary, Rainbow: The Film, in New York City back in August, and asked if she would oversee their big day.

"I do officiate weddings," she told the pair. "I'd love to do that!"

The upcoming nuptials will be the singer's fourth wedding as an officiant after becoming an ordained minister in 2012 to oversee the wedding of her longtime friends Monique Morrison and Gretchen Helt in Malibu, California.

In 2015, the star married her make-up artist Vittorio Masecchia and his boyfriend Felipe Noquiera and, earlier this year, she presided over the nuptials of two fans in the music video for her single I Need a Woman to Love.