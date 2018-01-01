Kim Kardashian honoured with Gift of Life Impact Award

Kim Kardashian was bestowed with the inaugural Gift of Life Impact Award on Tuesday night (30Oct18).

The 38-year-old reality star was nominated for the honour in recognition of her help in trying to find a bone marrow donor for young father Adam Krief, and she accepted the prize during the One Huge Night Gala in Beverly Hills.

"It's an honour to be here to accept the first ever Gift of Life Impact Award," Kim told the audience at the event. "I was first introduced to Adam's story by my best friend Allison, whose son was in the same class as their boy. And once I heard this story, I just knew that I wanted to do something."

After being diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer, Adam discovered he needed a bone marrow transplant.

However, despite there being 20 million people on the bone marrow registry worldwide, he couldn't find a match. Kim was among those who tweeted her support for the Hope4Adam campaign, which was launched in 2016 following his diagnosis.

With just one tweet, more than 10,000 people joined the bone marrow registry - including Kim and her nearest and dearest.

"So, me and my family, we joined the registry. You never know when someone close to you can really need it, and you never know when you can just save someone's life," she explained.

Despite Kim's support, doctors were unable to find a transplant in time for Adam, and he sadly passed away.

His widow Lia Mantel Krief was on hand to present the mother-of-three with her award, and recalled a funny story about when her husband found out Kim wanted to help him.

"I remember sitting in the City of Hope Hospital room, in that chair, Adam on the computer, me on my phone, and he looks up and says, 'You're not going to believe this.' And I said 'What?' And he says to me, 'I think Kim K is in love with me,'" Lia laughed.