Jennifer Lopez praises boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for 'working on flaws'

Jennifer Lopez has praised her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for his willingness to work on his "flaws".

The singer has been dating the former baseball star since February 2017 and has opened up about her relationship in a cover interview for InStyle U.S.'s December issue.

Jennifer is aware of Alex's complicated history, which saw the sportsman involved in a doping scandal in 2013 and 2014, but admires the fact that he has worked hard to right the wrongs of his past.

"When we met, we'd both already done a lot of work on ourselves. Everybody has flaws, and the people I want in my life are the people who recognise that and are willing to work on those flaws," the 49-year-old insisted. "It's super-important: someone who's willing to look at themselves and say, 'OK, I'm not great here' or 'I could do better there.'"

Jennifer also expressed her gratitude that both she and Alex are able to express their true selves through their social media profiles, and prove that "this guy they thought was this hard-nosed athlete is, like, a goofy dad who loves his kids and celebrates his girlfriend."

The Waiting for Tonight star is also thankful that the rise of Instagram has killed off the "crazy" time where tabloids dictated how celebrities were seen in the public eye.

"Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit. Back then, you just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid," she reasoned. "Many times, it wasn't true, or it was like a third of the truth."

In an accompanying photoshoot, Jennifer posed in a number of glamorous Valentino Haute Couture outfits, and wowed by flaunting her famous figure in a full-length green sequinned cape which exposed the naked right side of her body.