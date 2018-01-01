Ariana Grande injured hand during escape room challenge

Ariana Grande was left with her hand in a bandage after suffering a fall during a scary escape room challenge.

The No Tears Left to Cry hitmaker was seen with a bandage wrapped around her left hand during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke with talk show host James Corden in August (18), but her injury was not explained during the segment.

But during The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (30Oct18), it was revealed that she sustained it when they took a detour during their car journey to pay a visit to a scary escape room.

The clip opens with Ariana explaining her love for Halloween and suggesting they try an escape room as James had never done one.

However, the 25-year-old wasn't so brave once she got into the pitch-black room. She tells James, "You told me it was an escape room, not hell, what is this?... Oh, my God! What the f**k? Can I go back?"

After he suggests they feel the walls to navigate the dark hallway, she shrieks, "I don't want to touch a person! Can you hold my hand?! I don't know where I am!"

The video shows Ariana screaming and running away from various people in costumes, such as a girl who jumps out of a bed.

Once they finish the game, a man enters the room and crawls along the floor towards them. Ariana freaks out and runs away, but catches her foot on the man and crashes onto the floor.

As they get back in the car, with Ariana's hand now wrapped in the bandage, James asks the Problem star if she's okay and she replies, "Yeah, I will be. That was traumatic."

Looking at her hand, she jokes, "Honest to God, I'm not gonna lie - don't I look kind of hard? I've done 300 escape rooms. That's not an escape room; that's one of the seven gates to hell!"