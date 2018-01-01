Iggy Azalea and 50 Cent back Nicki Minaj in feud with shoe designer

Iggy Azalea and 50 Cent have backed Nicki Minaj in her feud with shoe designer Steve Madden.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday (30Oct18) as part of her response during a long-running feud with Cardi B, Nicki stated that she had been offered a commercial deal with footwear company Madden before Cardi took it, but had turned it down.

However, designer Steve hit back, writing: "@NICKIMINAJ you can't turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying."

Rapper 50 then chimed in, sharing Steve's post and writing: "this guy is a liar, YOU LIAR YOU. LOL (laugh out loud)." He went on to share an excerpt from an interview with Vibe magazine in 2015, in which Steve stated that he had ditched Nicki in favour of working with Iggy.

"I was gonna do a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and we got into a fight the first minute we met,” he said in the interview conducted in August 2015. "And then we patched it up. We were cool. We text each other, we became sort of buddies. We were thinking of doing something, and I would’ve, but I was with Iggy and I thought, ‘Coke and Pepsi.’ It was a mistake. I made a mistake and I wish that I could go back in time and work with Nicki instead of Iggy."

Iggy also backed Nicki's side of the story, tweeting and then deleting: "This is facts. I'm not on no one side but Steve lying like s**t."

Following 50 and Iggy's tweets, Nicki returned to Twitter and wrote: "@SteveMadden thought I was lying you dumb f**k. You, (record executive) Irv (Gotti) & Gee Roberson came to my house in MALIBU BEGGING me to do the deal. I said no. You then did a deal w/Iggy & she hated the pics you used & went in on you online. Im sure Irv told you to post this lie. Respond to @50cent."

Steve then responded and pleaded with Nicki and Cardi to put their feud behind them, writing: "@NICKIMINAJ is an incredibly talented artist but we couldn’t work together cuz the timing wasn’t right. @iamcardib came on the scene and I had a fantastic collaboration with her, and she is also an amazing talent. I love both @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib music. I hope they can reach some peace — together they could probably take over the world. There is a lot of negativity out there right now, and I shouldn’t have contributed to that. -Steve."