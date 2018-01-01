Halsey taps G-Eazy lookalike for new video

Pop star Halsey has stirred speculation about her relationship woes with ex-boyfriend G-Eazy by hiring the rapper's lookalike for her new music video.

The promo for Without You dropped on Monday (29Oct18), and fans were quick to point out the striking similarities between Halsey's video lover and her Him & I collaborator, from whom the singer recently split.

The footage features Halsey and her video man struggling through a toxic relationship, with their fights fuelled by his excessive drinking and drug use, which lead to him puking in the bathroom as the 24-year-old beauty tries to lend her support.

The clip ends with her onscreen lover being hauled away by the police - imagery fans believe was inspired by G-Eazy's bust for assault, drug possession, and resisting arrest following a nightclub altercation in Stockholm, Sweden back in May (18), when Halsey was by his side.

And the singer has done little to dismiss the speculation by admitting she drew from real-life experiences for the track.

"The story is a reflection of a combination of relationships I've been in, or watched the people I love go through," Halsey explained on Instagram as she debuted the promo.

"It's a reminder that you deserve more. And it's okay to not want to be taken advantage of. By your partners, your friends, your family."

Halsey and G-Eazy initially split in July (18) after a year of dating, and they reconciled in August (18), before calling it quits once more last week (ends26Oct18).