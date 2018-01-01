Pink's daughter sprains arm in playground fall

Pop star Pink experienced a parenting scare on Monday (29Oct18) after a playground fall left her daughter hospitalised.

The So What hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself at seven-year-old Willow's hospital bedside, revealing her little girl has been taking her injury in her stride.

"Monkey bars from hell," Pink captioned the sweet shot. "ER (emergency room) convos with my soulchild. #shesfine Her fav part of all of this is that she doesn't have to do her chores (sic)."

The singer's husband, former motocross star Carey Hart, shared a few other details about the unexpected hospital trip as he uploaded a photo of Willow standing outside the medical centre's entrance, with her left arm in a sling.

"Willz (had) her first ER trip today due to a crash and burn on the monkey bars," Carey wrote.

Praising the couple's eldest child, he added, "She is tough as nails and left w/ (with) a sprain. #ProudPapa #BubbleWrapYourKids".

Pink and Carey's family hasn't had the best luck of late when it comes to health issues - their 22-month-old son Jameson was diagnosed with hand, foot, and mouth disease in late August (18), while they were following the musician on tour in Australia. To make matters worse, young Willow also fell ill with a fever.

"Wanna know how glamorous tour can be?" Carey asked his Instagram followers at the time. "Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows."

Pink had only just recovered from her own sickness, after having to cancel four concerts in Sydney in early August when she was struck down with an upper respiratory infection and then hospitalised with gastric flu.