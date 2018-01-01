Kanye West 'distancing' himself from politics

Kanye West appears to be backtracking in his support for U.S. President Donald Trump after realising he has been "used" to push an agenda he does not support.

The Fade hitmaker has been openly heaping praise on the Republican leader since his election in 2016, despite his controversial policies on topics like immigration, gun control, and equal rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Kanye was even invited to join Trump for lunch at the White House in Washington, D.C. in early October (18), when he proudly wore his red cap bearing the property mogul-turned-politician's 'Make America Great Again' election campaign slogan, and ranted about a wide range of issues, including criminal justice reform and mental healthcare.

He recently hit headlines again for his support of right-wing activist Candace Owens, who unveiled a new line of 'Blexit' merchandise allegedly designed by Kanye, urging black Americans to leave the Democratic Party and join her in supporting Trump.

However, it appears the outspoken rapper didn't actually help to design the merchandise, and now he's vowed to step away from politics to focus on his craft.

Kanye shared his latest stream of thoughts in a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday (30Oct18), beginning his missive by taking an apparent swipe at the work of Trump and his administration.

"I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer," he wrote.

"I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war."

The hip-hop superstar expressed his thanks to his fans and loved ones for "supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world", and then called out Candace directly for crediting him with the creation of her campaign clothing.

"I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn't want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it," he declared.

"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in," he concluded. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!"

Kanye's remarks emerge days after his wife, Kim Kardashian, admitted she was trying to help the rapper improve his communication skills.

"Look, I always say this: It takes him about four years to write a song to communicate what he wants to say. So when he tweets something in two seconds - what's going on in his mind, and what he thinks and what he's trying to say - he might not be the best communicator, but he has the best heart and I know what he means," she said on weekend news show The Messy Truth With Van Jones.