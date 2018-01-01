Cardi B keen to leave Nicki Minaj feud in the past

Cardi B has agreed to end her public war of words with Nicki Minaj after the Super Bass star offered to stop the bickering.

Minaj chose to take the high road in her bitter spat with her rap rival after becoming the target of a vicious verbal jab from Cardi on Monday night (29Oct18), when the newcomer took offence to remarks Nicki made on her Beats 1 radio show about the pair's New York Fashion Show party fight.

Cardi left the bash with a bump on her head and on air Minaj claimed the Bodak Yellow star had been beaten up by a friend.

The new mum disputed her rival's version of events and even threatened to file a defamation suit, insisting there was no beatdown.

Nicki has since responded to Cardi's latest online video attack, insisting she's done with the war of words.

"Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out," she tweeted. "We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year."

And now it appears Cardi B is on board, writing: "@Nickiminaj alright then! Let's keep it positive and keep it pushing!"

Nicki previously suggested a truce during her radio show on Monday, calling on Cardi to stop attacking her online.

"There’s so many things I can say but I don’t," she told listeners. "I love where I am in my life. I was fine with leaving everything good. We can just be happy. There’s nothing that really makes me not like you like that, you know what I’m saying?

"I’m perfectly fine with never talking about this again - and me never bringing you up again and you never bringing me up again."