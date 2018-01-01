Ariana Grande fans urge movie bosses to cast her as lead in Wicked movie after showstopping tribute

Ariana Grande's performance of The Wizard & I during the Wicked TV anniversary special has left fans so stunned they have launched a petition to land the singer a leading role in the movie adaptation.

The Side to Side hitmaker has made no secret of her love for the musical and she wowed devotees with her rendition of the beloved song during the NBC special, which aired in America on Monday night (29Oct18).

Now her fans and those of the Wizard of Oz prequel are keen for her to take her talents to the big screen for the movie musical and play either Glinda or Elphaba, the roles Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel originated on Broadway.

Devotees took to Twitter after the TV special aired to rave about Ariana, with one stating: "Ariana Grande should play Glinda in the Wicked movie", while another added: "Can we have another wicked special where @ArianaGrande sings every song... thanks. Holy c**p that was incredible."

Chenoweth, who has been a longtime friend of Grande's ever since she met the singer backstage after a Wicked show when she was nine, warned fans that her pal's The Wizard & I performance would be a tear jerker last week (ends26Oct18), revealing it was a full circle moment for her.

"I met her when she was nine and she wanted to do this show," Kristin told PopSugar, revealing she would be bawling tears of pride and joy when the TV special aired and Grande sang.

Kristin and Ariana also teamed up for TV musical Hairspray Live! in 2016.

The Wicked special was emotional for Grande too, as she was filming the week after she and her fiance Pete Davidson called off their engagement.