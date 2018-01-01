Justin Timberlake cut tour short to be with Jessica Biel after pregnancy news

Justin Timberlake ended his tour early after he found out his wife Jessica Biel was expecting their first child.

The Suit and Tie hitmaker and Jessica became first-time parents to son Silas in 2015 and in his new book, Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me, Timberlake reveals Biel told him he was going to be a father over the phone in the middle of his 20/20 Experience Tour.

Timberlake reveals his wife was set to visit him on the road after they had been apart for over a week, but she couldn't wait to tell him the happy news.

"I was on the 20/20 Experience Tour when my life changed forever," Timberlake writes. "I was in Detroit and pulling a week or two by myself because my wife was in Los Angeles, but was coming to visit me in a few days. I had just finished a show, and I go into my car and took my phone out. There was a text from Jess, in all capital letters. It read 'Call Me Now'.

"I FaceTimed (video chat) her back immediately. She answered with this look on her face, and I knew exactly what she was going to say. Instead, she just held up the pregnancy test, and we both started bawling."

"I ended the tour early so I could be at home and take care of my family," he adds. "My last show was in Las Vegas, on January 2, 2015. Three months later, I was a father."

And fatherhood has changed Justin in ways that he couldn't imagine before becoming a parent.

"The things I have learned from being a father have been profound," he continues. "It's made me look at relationships in a new way. It's made me think about who my parents are as people, and how that affected me then and has contributed to who I am now - and how all that might affect my child. It makes me wonder how my son will see me when he grows up. It makes me want to be more thoughtful."