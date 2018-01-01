Harry Styles' solo fortune puts One Direction bandmates in the shade

Harry Styles' solo success means his fortune dwarfs that of his old One Direction bandmates.

According to British magazine Heat, since the band's hiatus at the start of 2016, the Sign of the Times singer has raked in a cool $25.5 million (£20 million) from solo projects including his number one album, a role in the movie Dunkirk, and a lucrative Gucci campaign. Harry, 24, is now worth a vast $74 million (£58 million), which is good enough for fourth spot in the publication's list of the wealthiest U.K. celebrities aged 30 or under.

The other members of the group, Niall Horan, 25, Louis Tomlinson, 26, and Liam Payne, 25, have been left trailing behind in seventh, eighth and ninth place on the rundown - with fortunes of $58.6 million (£46 million), $56 million (£44 million), and $54.8 million (£43 million), respectively. Zayn Malik, 25, who left the boyband in March 2015, is down in 10th with wealth of $47.1 million (£37 million).

The boys' solo careers have been a mixed bag so far, as only Harry and Zayn have had U.K. number one albums, with Niall's effort, Flicker, peaking at three and Liam and Louis yet to debut their own collections.

Their wealth pales in comparison to two of Britain's biggest solo artists however; Adele tops the list with a $187 million (£147 million) fortune, ahead of second place Ed Sheeran's $120 million (£94 million).

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe sits in third with the $111 million (£87 million) he has amassed, mainly due to his role as the boy wizard, with his co-star Emma Watson behind Daniel in fifth, as she's sitting on a growing pot of $70.1 million (£55 million).

One Direction's fellow The X Factor U.K. alumni Little Mix are in sixth spot with $61.2 million (£48 million).

Further down the annual rich list are model and actress Cara Delevingne, soulful crooner Sam Smith, popstar Rita Ora, and Star Wars actors John Boyega and Daisy Ridley.