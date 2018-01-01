Jessie J cancels U.S. shows due to fatigue

Jessie J has cancelled two U.S. shows due to "exhaustion and major fatigue" amid reports she is dating the actor Channing Tatum.

The Price Tag hitmaker, real name Jessica Cornish, has been touring North America promoting her latest album R.O.S.E., but pulled out of shows at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas on Monday (29Oct18) and at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Instagram the British singer, 30, who was first linked to Channing, 38, earlier this month, apologised to fans but explained that she had cancelled the gigs on doctor's orders.

"I'm truly disappointed to tell you that due to exhaustion and fatigue I have been advised by a doctor to cancel tonight's show in Dallas and Wednesday's show in Phoenix. My mind is stronger than my body in this moment! I wish I could perform but I can't :(."

According to E! News, the Magic Mike star, who split from his wife, Jenna Dewan earlier this year, was spotted backstage at Jessie's concert in Houston on Sunday.

"Channing arrived with Jessie and her team and was placed in a private area before she took the stage," a source told the U.S. network. "After the concert was over, Jesse and Channing ran out very quickly and were escorted together to her bus. They didn't show any PDA (public displays of affection) but Channing had a smile on his face at one point and looked very happy to be there with her."

One fan also posted a snap of himself posing with the Magic Mike star at the Houston gig on Instagram.

Jessie told her followers she would be resting for a few days and insisted she would be back at full strength for a show in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Pleading for understanding, she added: "I hope you can all understand that I do all I can to perform every night at the standard I hold myself to and sometimes my health, well it's out of my control."