Little Mix back Nicki Minaj in fight with Cardi B over Woman Like Me

Little Mix have waded into the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B row, insisting that they approached the Anaconda star first about working with them on Woman Like Me.

As part of a series of videos posted on Instagram on Monday night (29Oct18) in the latest development in their long-running row, Cardi alleged she had turned down the chance to collaborate with the British girl group on the track.

"Then, that Woman Like Me record… Yeah I had to decline it because I’m doing a lot of pop records so I can’t over exaggerate myself but that came to me first," she said in one of the videos, which also showed her sharing a version of the tune from her phone's media.

However, Little Mix were quick to set the record straight, sharing a post which read: "Sorry Cardi hun but this is the tea. We've always wanted the queen (no shade)."

The bandmates also shared a text conversation they had had with each other about getting Nicki on board, as well as a montage of video clips which showed just how many times they had named Nicki as their dream collaborator.

"We just want to clarify...Nicki was approached first (swipe for date)," they added in their Instagram post.

Nicki also hit back on Cardi's video, commenting alongside the footage: "Babe we all get deals and turn them down. Same with songs dummy. Little Mix has been trying to get me on a song for 7 Years. I finally found one I loved."

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall then liked that comment.

Furthering the feud, Nicki later accused Cardi of never having written her own rap, tweeting later: "The only rapper in the history of rap who can only talk about deals and songs she’s supposedly turned down cuz she can’t talk about a verse she’s ever written. Fkn fraud (sic)."

It seems the drama surrounding the row started to take its toll on Nicki, however, as she later concluded her evening of tweeting by writing: "Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you."