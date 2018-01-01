Cardi B attacks Nicki Minaj over fight 'lies'

Cardi B has gone ballistic in her feud with Nicki Minaj after the Super Bass hitmaker opened up about her rap rival's alleged beatdown at a recent party.

The two stars clashed at a New York Fashion Show bash recently, when Cardi threw a shoe at Nicki in frustration and then was reportedly escorted out of the venue.

The bickering has continued for weeks with Cardi's sister now claiming Minaj has given her sibling's telephone number to fans. Nicki denied the allegations on her Beats 1 radio show on Monday (29Oct18) and went on to detail the fashion show party fight, telling listeners her friend, Rah Ali, beat the Bodak Yellow star up.

"Rah really beat Cardi’s a** bad," she claimed on air. "Rah beat you so bad, I was mad at Rah. The punches was so hard in your head, I was like mad at Rah... but Rah didn't like her attitude, the way she came at me. Rah said it looked like she was going to put her hand on me.

"I swear to God on my life, Rah held her head and punched her, like, eight, 10 times. The hardest punches you’ve ever heard in your life."

Cardi has responded via Instagram, posting a series of videos slamming Nicki.

"You lie so much you can’t even keep up with your f**kin' lies," the angry rapper said in the first video. "First you saying that your cameramen got the footage, but now you talking about you wanna pay somebody $100,000 to give you the footage? Yo, make sense when you talking!"

Cardi also claimed to have tried calling Nicki twice, showing a screenshot of her call log with what she alleged was Minaj's phone number, and went so far as to state she is considering suing her rival for "defamation of character".

She added: "How you say I got ragged (beaten up bad) by Rah Ali when there is so many footages (sic) of that night, every single angle, and where am I getting ragged at...? Why would I be sitting in line here like, 'Oh yeah, I did this, I did that', knowing that the next day there was going to be so much footages of that same night (sic)."

"How you gonna say I was the wild animal, that I attacked you, that you was mortified, that you was humiliated," Cardi continued. "Do you want to be the victim, or do you want to be the gangster?"