Rapper Eve nervous about reaching out to absent father

Rapper Eve is still wrestling with plans to reach out to her father after 27 years of estrangement.

The Who's That Girl hitmaker's dad walked out of her life when she was 12 years old, and she didn't see him again until she was 37.

Eve explains she is still working through her issues with her dad and is going back and forth about contacting him again.

"I know it's time for me to reach out...," she said on her U.S. chat show The Talk on Monday (29Oct18). "I think about it, it weighs on me, but I just haven't. I can, but I don't know why I haven't. Well no, if I want to be really honest, it's because of the emotions behind it. I'm just not ready to deal. I want to, I really do."

The 39 year old opened up about her complicated relationship with her dad last year (17), explaining she has learned about situations in her father's life that have helped her understand why he was an absent parent for so long, and the truth is helping her to forgive him.

"He said to me, 'You know there was some difficult things in my life', but he really didn't go into it fully," she said in November (17). "He had me young as well. My mother was 17 and he was young. You know when you become an adult you figure out that life is not always what you think it's going to be.

"In that way, I have started forgiving, but I want to have a deeper conversation with him, because I know that there is more there, so that I can fully forgive. And I am looking forward to that moment for myself."