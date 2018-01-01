Nicki Minaj: 'My best friend rained blows down on Cardi B during party spat'

Nicki Minaj has taken aim at rap rival Cardi B again after the Bodak Yellow hitmaker's sister accused the Super Bass star of leaking her sibling's phone number online.

Hennessy Carolina believes Nicki has encouraged her fans to send the 26-year-old a number of threatening messages - a claim Minaj has denied. And on Monday's edition of her Beats 1 Queen Radio show on Apple Music, the more established hip-hop star opened up further about a fight that took place at a recent New York Fashion Week party, during which Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at her nemesis.

The Barbie Dreams rapper alleged her friend, Rah Ali, went to blows with Cardi, revealing there is "surveillance footage" to prove it.

"Rah really beat Cardi’s a** bad," she claimed. "Rah beat you so bad, I was mad at Rah. The punches was so hard in your head, I was like mad at Rah... but Rah didn't like her attitude, the way she came at me. Rah said it looked like she was going to put her hand on me.

"I swear to God on my life, Rah held her head and punched her, like, eight, 10 times. The hardest punches you’ve ever heard in your life."

Addressing the phone number leak allegations, Nicki added, "You have your sister calling me a crackhead and leak numbers...? You can’t control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans? I've never leaked a number in my life and y’all continue to lie on me to make me look like a bad person."

But it seems Nicki wants to end the beef with Cardi, adding, "There’s so many things I can say but I don’t. I love where I am in my life. I was fine with leaving everything good. We can just be happy. There’s nothing that really makes me not like you like that, you know what I’m saying?

"I’m perfectly fine with never talking about this again - and me never bringing you up again and you never bringing me up again. I hear the shots you taking, but I’m a rapper, remember that."