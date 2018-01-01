NEWS Kanye West designs anti-Democrat 'Blexit' clothing Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye West has designed a new 'Blexit' line of apparel aimed at encouraging African-Americans to leave the U.S. Democratic Party.



The Gold Digger rapper, 41, has continued his foray into politics by creating the fashion line for right-wing activist Candace Owens, who is urging black Americans to leave the centre-left party and join her in supporting U.S. Republican President Donald Trump.



T-shirts and denim caps designed by Kanye are now available to buy from her Blexit campaign website - whose name is re-purposed from the successful Brexit campaign aiming to persuade Britons to vote to leave the European Union. The clothes cost between $25 (£19.15) and $28 (£21.85).



Talking about the designs to the New York Post's Page Six gossip column, Candace said: "Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colours, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West. West created two designs for the Blexit merchandise range: one spells out Blexit in lettering designed to resemble human forms, the other states, 'We free'."



An estimated 89 per cent of black Americans voted for Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, in which the businessman-turned-politician won despite being dogged by accusations of racism.



Earlier this year (18), Kanye declared he was a fan of Candace and has become a vocal Trump supporter. He even visited the president at The White House in Washington D.C. earlier this month (Oct18).



During his meeting, Kanye went on a bizarre rant where he presented his idea that the president scrap his official plane, Air Force One, and replace it with an “iPlane”, apparently of the hip-hop star's own design. He also declared that wearing one of Trump's red Make America Great Again hats made him feel like a "superhero".



Kanye's Blexit designs were unveiled at the Young Black Leadership Summit held by right-wing advocacy group Turning Point USA over the weekend (27-28Oct18). The musician did not attend the event in Washington D.C., where Trump gave a speech to delegates.

