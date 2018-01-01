Nicki Minaj accused of posting Cardi B's number online

Cardi B's sister has accused Nicki Minaj of posting the Bodak Yellow hitmaker's phone number online.

The rappers' bitter feud turned violent in September (18), when the pair got into a physical altercation at a Harper's Bazaar event during New York Fashion Week. They are yet to call a truce, and Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina believes Nicki has encouraged her fans to send the 26-year-old a number of threatening messages.

"Ya asking why I’m beefing with a fan base but ya not asking why someone with so much influence would use their influence to manipulate their fans to spread so much negativity and hate!" Hennessy wrote in a lengthy rant on Instagram. "She leaked my sister’s number to her fan pages the same s**t she did to Mariah Lynn (rapper Mariahlynn). It’s easy for y’all to ask me why I’m bothered, why I care so much! But not one of you are waking up to death threats every day, made up stories that could effect my REAL life and my REAL relationships! (sic)"

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, recently took to Instagram to explain that she is keeping her three-month-old daughter Kulture off of social media because "a lot of psychotic fans" had been sending her "crazy, disgusting messages and death threats".

"Imagine if this was your infant child, imagine if this was your sister or ya mother! Who with a real heart and real f**kin feelings is going to continue to let a group of people harass them!!" Hennessy raged on. "If you wouldn’t defend yourself or ya family cool but not me!! Not NEVER! (sic)."

Cardi also accused Nicki's fanbase - The Barbz - of leaking her new single Money before its scheduled release date.

"We tried to retract it, but you know the Barbz—they always posting me, they always post everything I do. They claim they hate me but they really love me because they be on my page before my fans," the I Like It star quipped.