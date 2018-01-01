NEWS Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on track for a second week at Number 1 with Shallow Newsdesk Share with :







Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's star looks set to shine on this week, as their duet Shallow remains on course to hold on to the top of the Official Singles Chart.



Taken from the pair's hit movie A Star Is Born, last week Shallow became Lady Gaga's fifth Number 1 and Bradley Cooper's first, scoring the Official Chart double – and in today's Official Chart Update is looking good for a second week at the summit.



Sam Smith and Calvin Harris's Promises is still at 2, and Little Mix could go Top 3, as Woman Like Me ft. Nicki Minaj rises three slots. Following her performance on the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday, Rita Ora is eyeing a new peak for Let You Love Me, rising to 4.



Freya Ridings is in sight of a new peak for Lost Without You, rising five slots to 8, and Sigala, Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor and French Montana are set for a Top 10, as Just Got Paid is up to two to 10.



XXXTentacion and Lil Pump's collaboration with Maluma and Swae Lee is looking like this week's highest new entry – Arms Around You starts at 12 – and Jess Glynne could have a 12th Top 20 hit on her hands, as Thursday rises four slots to 19.



Following his performance on Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer evening on Friday, Tom Walker's Leave a Light On returns to the Top 40 at Number 26, and K-pop heroes BTS could grab a second UK Top 40 with their cameo on DJ and producer Steve Aoki's Waste it on Me, new at 34.



Pink's A Million Dreams, the first single from The Greatest Showman: Reimagined album, starts at 35 and would be the singer's 32nd Top 40, while Ellie Goulding, Diplo, and Swae Lee's Close To Me is in at 40.