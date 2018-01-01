Ariana Grande feels guilty about her anxiety

Ariana Grande often feels guilty about suffering from anxiety as she knows she's the "luckiest girl in the world".

The No Tears Left To Cry singer has been open about her battle with anxiety in recent months, and even sings about her struggles on her new album Sweetener.

She opened up more about her anxiety on her TV special, Ariana Grande at the BBC, admitting to presenter Davina McCall that she feels bad for feeling anxious when she's achieved such success.

"You have ups and downs and sometimes you'll go weeks at a time where you will be crushing it and there will be no anxiety," she said. "Then something will happen that can trigger it. It feels silly because I feel like the luckiest girl in the world... So I almost feel guilty I have it. It's in your head, no matter how good things are."

She explained that when anxiety strikes she will have "a couple of down days" and recommends reaching out to loved ones for support at these times.

The 25-year-old star knows she is a role model to her legions of fans, and prefers to show them her true self, rather than a perfect version.

"If I'm going to be a role model the last thing I should be is perfect, because that's not realistic," she explained. "That's not a realistic goal for anybody to have. So, I think so long as I am honest and genuine and share with my fans my truest self then that's the best I can do, because that's allowing them to do the same thing."

The special, which airs in the U.K. on Thursday (01Nov18), was filmed in September. She took time out of the limelight following the shock death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller that month and her subsequent split from fiance Pete Davidson earlier this month. She is now preparing for her 2019 tour.