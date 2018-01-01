Kim Kardashian: 'Kanye is harassing me to have seven kids'

Kim Kardashian is fed up with husband Kanye West "harassing" her about having seven children.

The power couple already share three offspring - daughters North, five, and Chicago, nine months, and two-year-old son Saint. They used a surrogate in order to have Chicago, following complications in Kim's first two pregnancies, but the process hasn't put Life of The Pablo star Kanye off of further extending his family.

During the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim's close friend Larsa Pippen asked her: "How did you get so lucky with all your kids? They’re all so good."

"Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me,” Kim vented in reply. "He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven."

Larsa had a unique suggestion for how Kanye could get over his seven obsession, joking: "he needs to name his next album Seven and like lighten up on the kids situation... Seven kids is crazy!”

Kim added that gun violence in America and the recent spate of school shootings have also made her wary about having any more children.

“I’ve been kind of hesitant about having more kids just because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this," she told Larsa.

Kim herself has also had a difficult few years, following a harrowing experience of being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016, which Larsa referenced as she replied: "I hear you. And people have been trying to kidnap, rob, take you, so that plays into all that."

The episode also saw Kim preparing to attend the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington D.C. in an attempt to advocate for stricter gun laws. She attended the march alongside Kanye and North, and said later that the experience, where she also met with survivors of the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February (18) and the teen organisers of the march, had helped give her some perspective.

“I think I finally feel like there’s a little bit of hope in this world if kids like this are our future," Kim mused. "And I hope that North one day remembers that her dad and I brought her here. And I hope that she just remembers that she was a part of something positive happening to change the world for the better."